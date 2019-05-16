LJ Scott is a day away from becoming a free agent again

Getty Images

Former Michigan running back LJ Scott decided after two days with the Browns to quit football. If he decides to unquit, Scott likely will be able to join any team he wants.

The Browns could have placed Scott on the reserve/retired list, keeping his rights while taking him off the roster. Instead, the Browns waived Scott on Thursday.

This means that, unless someone claims his contract by 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday, he’ll become a free agent. Which means that, if he has another change of heart, he’ll be able to pick his next team.

Scott, the ninth-leading rusher in Michigan State history, left school after only four games in 2018. Invited to the Combine but undrafted, he had a tryout at Baltimore’s minicamp before signing with the Browns.