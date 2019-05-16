Looking at the best NFL power plays of all time

Getty Images

Whether he intended to do it or not, Jets coach Adam Gase accomplished an impressive power play on Wednesday, getting G.M. Mike Maccagnan fired, finagling the interim G.M. spot, and positioning himself to become the leader of the football organization. For a guy who managed to pull this off after getting fired by the Dolphins, crash-landing with the Jets, and not even coaching a game in his new city, it’s one of the all-time great coups.

That inspired Thursday’s PFT Live draft, which considered the all-time best NFL power plays.

