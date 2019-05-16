Matt Breida confident there’s room for everyone in 49ers backfield

Getty Images

After leading the 49ers in rushing yards while picking up 5.3 yards per carry in 2018, running back Matt Breida says he isn’t satisfied with his production.

Breida said he knows he can do more than he did while battling through injuries last season. The question is whether the 49ers will give him a chance to show that’s the case after signing Tevin Coleman this offseason.

They already had Jerick McKinnon on his way back from last year’s torn ACL and the addition of a third back to the mix would seem to promise a smaller piece of the pie for Breida this time around. One might expect that Breida would be less than enthusiastic about that state of affairs, but he said Wednesday that he believes it will work out fine.

“They’ve talked to us about it. They’ve said, ‘Hey, we’re going to use all you guys.’ … All three of us are going to be used a lot,” Breida said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “I don’t want to give away any secrets, but we’re all going to be used in the offense.”

Between the three-headed backfield, Jimmy Garoppolo‘s return from his torn ACL and the addition of several wide receivers, the 49ers have no shortage of questions to answer on offense once the 2019 season gets underway.