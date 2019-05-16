Matthew Stafford: We really appreciate everyone’s well wishes

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford‘s mind has been on more than football this offseason as his wife Kelly had brain surgery after a tumor was discovered earlier this year.

Kelly Stafford has provided updates about her condition on social media, but Matthew didn’t speak publicly about his wife’s condition until an appearance on WJR 760 on Wednesday night.

“She’s doing good,” Stafford said. “I think she’s kind of right where the doctors want her to be at this point of her recovery. We appreciated everybody’s well wishes, thoughts, prayers, all that. People have been really supportive and I know she and I really appreciate it.”

Stafford returned to work with the team shortly after his wife’s surgery and said it was “no doubt” a relief to be back at work as the Lions break in a new offense with coordinator Darrell Bevell. Stafford said Bevell has done a good job teaching the scheme and that players are “really diving in” as the offseason churns toward its conclusion.