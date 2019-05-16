Olivier Vernon likes the Browns’ plan on defense

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 16, 2019, 6:27 AM EDT
Getty Images

Olivier Vernon is content to be the other guy the Browns got from the Giants in trade this offseason. But even if he was the only one, it would have been a big deal.

Lost in all the attention paid to Odell Beckham Jr., the Browns acquired an impact pass-rusher to pair with Myles Garrett in the trade with the Giants this offseason. But Vernon was able to flip the hood up on his sweatshirt and pass through the OTA crowd without nearly as much notice.

“Anyways, we signed some defensive guys that can play some football. We really did,” Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said, via Doug Lesmerises of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “Hopefully, you guys in the fall start talking about them a little bit.”

If Vernon plays the way he has in 4-3 defenses in the past, that conversation should be natural. He still had seven sacks last year in the Giants’ 3-4, but thinks he fits in well here, and will help lift a defense with good young players.

“They know what I bring to the table,” Vernon said. “They say you’re going to get what you paid for, so they’re going to get what you traded for. . . .

“You feel it from the coaches, you feel it from the front office. [General Manager John] Dorsey, he’s got a plan. I spoke to him a few times, and I just like what I heard from him as far as his vision. It’s been a lot of rough years for the Browns. It can only last so long. All we’ve got to do right now, we’ve got the plan set up, we’ve just got to execute it.”

While adding Vernon and Sheldon Richardson and Morgan Burnett won’t be as popular as their offense additions, it should help solidify that side of the ball.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Olivier Vernon likes the Browns’ plan on defense

  1. Yep, all the hype has been about Browns offensive weapons, but if they can significantly improve their 30th ranked Defense and Special Teams, that’s what will make them a playoff contender.

  2. They must be planning on late hitting the QB every play, getting lots of personal fouls, and continuously extending drives for the opponents so they can move the ball deeper into Browns territory. That’s exactly the kind of guy Vernon is. #genius

  3. Another guy that got paid way over productivity. He is a solid player though, but will be another reason the Browns must get it all together this year and next because the payroll can’t accommodate all these “stars”. Aside from too many individual egos the Front Office will let half this team go long before Contracts are done.

  4. 2nd half of last season, browns offense was top 10 in the entire league. With a rookie QB. Progress from their was ” natural”, without adding anything. Adding the over priced, over hyped, locker cancer, and absorbing $20.00 mill of cap space was 100% , completely, unnecessary. The team needed a top of the line LB a lot more than the prima dona ” racing stripes”

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!