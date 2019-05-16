Packers defense feels “way, way better off” in Mike Pettine’s second year

Getty Images

The Packers have a new head coach for the first time since 2006, but the change from Mike McCarthy to Matt LaFleur is hitting harder on one side of the ball than the other.

Green Bay held onto defensive coordinator Mike Pettine through the head coaching change and that’s allowed them continuity on that side of the ball while LaFleur takes the offense in a different direction. There are plenty of new faces to integrate into the mix after free agency and the draft, but linebacker Blake Martinez still feels the unit is “way, way better off” than it was at this time last year.

Defensive lineman Mike Daniels agrees with Martinez’s take on how things are shaping up on defense.

“I’m really excited. We had a coach with a new scheme last year,” Daniels said, via Madison.com. “There were a lot of speed bumps, learning curves — whatever you want to call them — and now you see everybody is a lot more comfortable with the scheme. And it’s showing.”

If new additions like Za'Darius Smith, Adrian Amos and Rashan Gary can make themselves comfortable as well, the Packers may be able to lean on their defense a little more in the early part of the season in the event the offense is still finding its way.