Patrick Peterson apologizes, looks to “move forward”

Getty Images

It was not the best of days for Patrick Peterson to have his foundation’s event. The Cardinals cornerback said the plan was to announce his suspension next week.

Instead, the NFL confirmed the six-game suspension earlier Thursday, prompting Peterson to offer an unscripted apology before his charity event.

“Definitely, definitely sorry for what happened today,” Peterson said, via video from Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “For the most part, I think you guys understand my character and also understand my commitment on and off the field and also to my teammates and also the Arizona Cardinals organization. That’s why this is obviously very, very hard for me, because I’ve never been in this situation before and never wanted to have my name attached to anything like this. But I’m looking to move forward, put this behind me.

“I want to thank my family, my teammates, the coaching staff, the Arizona Cardinals’ community and also the organization. I’m looking forward to getting back Week Seven. I’m going to try to keep the smile on my face and getting back to being the best DB in the league.”

Peterson, who has not trained at the team facility this offseason, indicated he won’t show up for organized team activities next week. He said needs to be a father to his daughter.