Patriots cut Frank Herron to make room for Jamie Collins

The Patriots needed a roster spot for linebacker Jamie Collins. They made one by waiving defensive tackle Frank Herron, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Herron originally joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of LSU, signing a year ago. New England waived him out of the 2018 preseason.

He signed with the Seahawks’ practice squad Sept. 3 but lasted only a week in Seattle.

The Patriots signed him to their practice squad Oct. 8.

Herron, 24, has never played in a regular-season game.

He made 67 tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in his four-year career at LSU after redshirting in 2013.