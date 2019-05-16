PED suspension brings Patrick Peterson’s Pro Bowl streak to an end

Getty Images

Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson‘s impressive streak of Pro Bowls will come to an end after today’s news that he is suspended for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Peterson has made eight Pro Bowls in his first eight NFL seasons, and he and Barry Sanders are the two youngest players ever to make it to eight Pro Bowls. (Both Sanders and Peterson were 28 years, 5 months old when they were chosen to their eighth Pro Bowls.)

If Peterson had made the Pro Bowl for the 2019 season, he would have joined Sanders and Jim Brown as the only players in NFL history to make the Pro Bowl nine times before turning 30. But that won’t happen now.

Under NFL rules, players cannot go to the Pro Bowl after a season in which they served a PED suspension. Last year, the players who might have received Pro Bowl consideration but weren’t on the ballot because of PED suspensions included Julian Edelman, Mark Ingram and Thomas Davis.