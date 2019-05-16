Rams waive Justin Sumpter

Getty Images

The Rams waived receiver Justin Sumpter on Thursday, according to the NFL’s transactions.

Sumpter was an undrafted free agent from Kennesaw State, which started football during Sumpter’s freshman season of 2015.

As a senior, he caught 21 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns out of the team’s triple-option offense. He made 33 receptions for 610 yards and five touchdowns in 2017.

He averaged nearly 18 yards per catch in his four seasons, and 21 of his 111 career receptions went for touchdowns.