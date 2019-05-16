Ravens agree to terms with Pernell McPhee

Getty Images

Free agent linebacker Pernell McPhee is returning to where he got his start.

After spending the past four seasons with other teams, McPhee agreed to a one-year deal Thursday to return to the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. McPhee spent his first four seasons with the Ravens after they made him a fifth-round choice in 2011.

He left for Chicago in 2015 and played three seasons there before spending last season in Washington.

McPhee has 193 tackles, 31 sacks, six forced fumbles and an interception in his career, including 96 tackles, 17 sacks and three forced fumbles during his time in Baltimore.

He played 203 defensive snaps and 13 on special teams last season for Washington.