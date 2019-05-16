Ravens waive two to make room for moves

Getty Images

The Ravens created room for recent roster moves by waiving a pair of players.

Per the league’s transaction wire, the Ravens waived guard Kofi Amichia and tight end Nick Keizer.

Amichia was a sixth-round pick of the Packers in 2017, and was on their practice squad last season. Keizer was signed to the Ravens practice squad last year after going to camp with them as an undrafted rookie from Grand Valley State.

The Ravens needed the space to sign former Steelers guard R.J. Prince, and the reported addition of linebacker Pernell McPhee.