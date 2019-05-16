Report: Owners likely to table OT proposal again

Getty Images

The Chiefs’ overtime proposal guaranteeing a possession for the team that kicks off to start overtime has some support. That’s why owners will discuss it again next week after tabling it at their March meetings.

It apparently doesn’t have enough support, however.

Judy Battista of NFL Media reports that barring a “change in the room Wednesday,” owners likely will table the proposal again.

The Chiefs proposed that both teams possess the ball at least once in overtime after New England scored a touchdown on the first drive of overtime in the AFC Championship Game. That kept Patrick Mahomes on the sideline in overtime and sent the Patriots to the Super Bowl.

Originally proposed for the regular season as well as the postseason, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt suggested on PFT Live that the rule, if adopted, would apply to the postseason only.