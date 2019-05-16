Ricardo Allen: Falcons know what we can do at full strength

Getty Images

The Falcons dealt with injuries to several key players on their way to a 7-9 record in 2019 and one of those players believes that a return to health will mean a return to a winning record in Atlanta.

Safety Ricardo Allen went down with a torn Achilles in the third week of the season, which meant Atlanta was out both of their starting safeties as Keanu Neal tore his ACL. Running back Devonta Freeman and linebacker Deion Jones also missed big chunks of the year and Allen believes having the quartet back to health is going to pay off for the Falcons.

“I think when we just get back to full strength, we just do what we do,” Allen said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “We know who we are, we know what team we have. We have a lot of the same players and we know what we can do.”

The Falcons defense tumbled from 2017 to 2018 and the injuries were certainly a factor in the drop in production on that side of the ball. Between better health and Dan Quinn taking over as defensive coordinator, the team hopes the formula works out to their advantage this time around.