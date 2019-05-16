Robby Anderson signs RFA tender with Jets

Getty Images

The Jets made some unexpected news on Wednesday by firing General Manager Mike Maccagnan and adding interim G.M. to head coach Adam Gase’s plate.

Thursday brought a less surprising development to the AFC East team. Field Yates of ESPN reports that wide receiver Robby Anderson has signed his restricted free agent tender with the team.

April 19 was the deadline for players to sign offer sheets with other teams, so the only question for Anderson was whether he’d sign the tender or stay away from the team in hopes of landing a different deal. Anderson will make just over $3 million under the terms of the tender.

Anderson has led the Jets in receiving yards the last two seasons and has averaged 14.7 yards per catch over his three years in the NFL.