Scott Pioli steps down as assistant G.M. of Falcons

AP

The Falcons will be making a change in their front office this season.

Assistant General Manager Scott Pioli is stepping down from the position. In a statement released via the team, Pioli said that he expected to be working with General Manager Thomas Dimitroff for two or three years and is looking for “other potential opportunities” after five years in the organization.

“After careful consideration and ongoing dialogue with Thomas over the past year I have decided to step away from my position as the assistant general manager of the Atlanta Falcons to pursue other potential opportunities,” Pioli said. “I want to thank both [Falcons owner] Arthur [Blank] and Thomas for bringing my family and I here in 2014.”

Pioli was the General Manager of the Chiefs from 2009 until he was fired in January 2013. He joined the Falcons the next year. He spent nine years with the Patriots and four years with the Jets before heading to Kansas City.