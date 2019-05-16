Ted Ginn says he’s willing to race anyone for $10,000

Getty Images

Saints receiver Ted Ginn is 34 and has played 12 NFL seasons. He ran a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash at the 2007 Combine while recovering from a sprained foot and said 4.22 is the fastest he has ever run.

Ginn, though, claims he remains the NFL’s fastest player, listing Tyreek Hill, Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd as worthy contenders in today’s NFL.

Ginn said on Adam Lefkoe’s show Thursday that he is willing to race anyone “pole to pole” for $10,000 or more.

“Where your check at?” Ginn told Lefkoe. “I’m always down to do it. I’ve been running from light pole to light pole my whole life.”

Ginn said, as a teenager, he raced on the football field as “one of the ways” he made money. His last “fastest man in the NFL” argument came with Chris Johnson at a pool party in Miami several years ago.

No one has taken him up on his offer since he arrived in the NFL, Ginn said. It’s a good thing since the Saints probably wouldn’t take too kindly to seeing Ginn race for money.