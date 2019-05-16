Titans sign WR Jalen Tolliver

Getty Images

Wide receiver Jalen Tolliver was cut by the Cardinals last week as they welcomed undrafted rookies to the roster, but he’s found another NFL job.

The Titans announced on Thursday that they have signed Tolliver to their 90-man roster. There was no corresponding move, but the Titans did waive wideout Devin Ross earlier this week.

Tolliver went undrafted out of Arkansas-Monticello last year before signing with the Cardinals. He spent most of the season on the practice squad, but played in three games at the tail end of the campaign. Tolliver caught three passes for 37 yards in those appearances.

The Titans now have 12 wide receivers on their roster with Cody Hollister joining Tolliver as recent additions to the group.