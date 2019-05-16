Vince Lombardi’s first Green Bay house is for sale

Getty Images

If you’re a Packers fan looking for a truly unique piece of memorabilia, you’re in luck.

Via the Green Bay Press Gazette, the first house purchased by legendary coach Vince Lombardi in Green Bay has landed on the market.

The listing price for the 4,395-square-foot home? $599,900. The house last changed hands in 2014, for $475,000.

Lombardi moved in to the house in 1959, living there for roughly a year. He would lead the Packers to five NFL championships and the first two Super Bowl wins, with the league’s ultimate annual prize forever named for him.