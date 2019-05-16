Would Vikings pay some of Kyle Rudolph’s salary to trade him?

Posted by Mike Florio on May 16, 2019, 11:42 AM EDT
The battle lines are drawn between the Vikings and tight end Kyle Rudolph. They want him to take less money, and he doesn’t want to take less money.

A trade doesn’t seem to be an option, because the Vikings have done everything but purchase billboard space outside Gillette Stadium advertising the eight-year veteran. But what if the Vikings, who want to dump or at least reduce Rudolph’s $7.275 million base salary, would be willing to utilize the fairly new trend of paying a portion of Rudolph’s salary to facilitate the move?

It would be a simple formula. The Vikings pay, for example, $2 million, the new team pays $5.275 million, and the new team sends a low-round pick to Minnesota. It’s an alternative to cutting Rudolph and getting nothing, or to paying him the full $7.275 million for one last year.

Ultimately, the team’s best play may be to keep Rudolph. Rookie Irv Smith is completely unproven, and the depth chart behind him lacks a guy who can produce like the 6-6 football mattress who has an even more important role in an offense without a clear No. 3 receiver behind Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen.

Here’s what the Vikings also could do: Wait. In time, they’ll see whether Smith can get it done. They’ll see whether Rudolph can still perform at a high level. And, ultimately, they’d be able to squeeze Rudolph with a proposed pay cut at a time when rosters elsewhere are set, offering him less than $7.275 million but more than anyone else would pay him at that point.

Regardless, Rudolph has made it clear that the ball is in the team’s court. And the options are cut him, trade him (possibly by paying some of his salary), or wait to make a decision later.

10 responses to “Would Vikings pay some of Kyle Rudolph’s salary to trade him?

  3. The Vikings have to do nothing. The have signed every single player they wanted to and are still under the cap which is very difficult to do when the team does not have a roster full of garbage.

  4. He’s going to get cut, so why trade for him and give up a 6th or 7th round pick unless you REALLY REALLY want him? Why would anyone be that desperate?

  5. My brain is going to explode. I’ll say it again. The Vikings have no reason to get rid of Rudolph. You said it yourself that the team’s best play may be to keep Rudolph. That’s the only thing that makes sense. I’m sure they would love to pay him less but there’s no incentive for Rudolph to take a pay cut so that option is out. Are they going to cut him for spite? They need him!

    The one option you didn’t mention is they could extend him. Oh, was there a report on Friday that talks had broken off? That means nothing. Rudolph said on Monday that talks were still going on. He wants to be there. The Vikings want him. Eventually, the Vikings will either offer him what he considers a fair deal or they’ll keep him for this year and let him be a free agent. They don’t need extra salary cap space right now, and if they do want to sign someone, they can do what they did with Kendricks to get the space they need.

    I can’t believe this narrative that the Vikings have to get rid of Rudolph is still alive.

  7. Why doesn’t Cousins step up and take a reduction in pay?

    It does two things at the same time, it allows some relief in their salary cap and it will reduce the grief that Cousins will have to endure when he chokes again in prime time or against any team with a winning record.

  8. Why trade him for a low round pick?
    Keep him now, let him walk in 2020 and get a 3rd compensatory pick for him

    Only the national media feels MN has to trade him
    They don’t
    They can restructure a couple other contracts, like Waynes & Rhodes, and keep Rudolph one more year

