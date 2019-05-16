Younger Titans enjoying lessons from Cameron Wake

Getty Images

The Titans signed veteran pass rusher Cameron Wake as a free agent with the hope that his presence will boost their pass rush during the 2019 season.

Wake’s ability to pressure quarterbacks is the biggest reason to hope he can do that, but the defense may benefit in another way. Younger teammates say they’ve been gaining knowledge about the game from Wake as the offseason program unfolds.

Linebacker Jayon Brown has solicited advice about nutrition and workouts while also learning “how to commit to the game” and linebacker Rashaan Evans said it “is basically a situation where I want to do what he does.” Wake said that he’s happy to play that role after players like Jason Taylor and Joey Porter did the same for him.

“I’ve been fortunate to play in this league a long time and gained some of those nuggets myself,” Wake said, via the team’s website. “So being able to pass that on to whoever is upcoming in this league and on this team, it is something I think of as a responsibility, for the older players to make sure the guys coming up can be successful as well.”

Wake had six sacks in a rotational role with Miami last year and he’ll likely be in a similar position in Tennessee. If his expertise rubs off on some of the other pass rushers, that will likely be enough to make the deal a success.