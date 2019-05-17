Cardinals could be underdogs every week this year

Getty Images

Since the league expanded to 16 regular-season games in the late ’70s, only 20 teams started the campaign as underdogs in every game.

The team that won’t have No. 21 for the first six games of the year could be the 21st to enter the season as the pick to lose each and every week.

Via David Payne Purdum of ESPN.com, CG Sportsbooks has posted betting lines for Weeks Two through 16. The Cardinals are the underdogs in each game.

Multiple sportsbooks had made Arizona’s Week One home game against the Lions as a pick ’em proposition, so that line would have to move in the Lions’ direction before the season starts to keep Arizona alive for the unenviable honor. With Patrick Peterson now suspended, that movement could happen quickly.

Lines for Week 17 have yet to be posted. The Cardinals play the Rams in L.A. to end the season.