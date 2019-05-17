Colts sign Isaiah Johnson, waive D.J. Killings

Getty Images

The Colts made a couple of changes to their secondary on Friday.

The team announced that they have signed safety Isaiah Johnson. Cornerback D.J. Killings was waived in a corresponding move.

Johnson was with the Colts for a few months earlier this offseason, but was waived when the team signed running back Spencer Ware. He appeared in two games with the Rams last season and has 12 overall games of regular season experience over the last four years.

Killings was in his second stint with the Colts as he spent some time on the active roster last year before landing on injured reserve. He was released from I.R. and signed with the Packers before returning to Indy on a future contract. He’s never played in a regular season game.