DeForest Buckner on Nick Bosa: Really good dude, really good teammate

AP

When 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman was asked about first-round pick Nick Bosa‘s social media postings, he said that whether or not Bosa can play is “all that matters in football.”

Sherman added that he didn’t think anyone from the team would address the issue with Bosa, but that they would have another reaction if Bosa turned out to be a “bad teammate.” Defensive lineman DeForest Buckner has been getting to know Bosa over the last few weeks and he does not expect that to be an issue.

Buckner called Bosa a “really good dude” who works hard and said he sees no issues on the horizon.

“Honestly, none of that really comes up between the guys,” Buckner said on KNBR, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I judge him based on my interactions with him and the past couple of days I’ve had with him. And he seems like he’s been a really good teammate so far. That’s what I’m basing my judgements off of from here on out.”

One can never know if another post is going to bring the issue back up in the future, but all appears to be smooth sailing in the present.