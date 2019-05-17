Elijah Holyfield thinks he brings a “nice element” to the Panthers

Getty Images

Running back Elijah Holyfield’s decision to leave Georgia to enter the 2019 draft had at least one significant detractor.

Holyfield said he weighed whether he would have “made myself better or wasted a year” by staying in school and came down on the side of going pro, which his father Evander believed was a “bad decision.” The former heavyweight champ’s take got some support when his son turned in lackluster workouts before going undrafted last month.

The younger Holyfield wound up signing with the Panthers and the experience of going undrafted hasn’t dimmed his confidence about what he can do at the professional level.

“I’m a very hard worker and a very physical runner who does have speed to make people miss at the same time,” Holyfield said, via ESPN.com. “So I feel I bring a nice element to this team.”

No one needs to look too hard for examples of undrafted players who have built lasting NFL careers and Panthers coach Ron Rivera called Holyfield’s on-field work last season “very impressive.” The Panthers aren’t locked into a backup for Christian McCaffrey with fifth-round pick Jordan Scarlett, Cameron Artis-Payne, Elijah Hood and Reggie Bonafon joining Holyfield in the mix for that role.