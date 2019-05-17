Evan Engram gives both Giants QBs good reviews

Getty Images

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Shula said recently that first-round pick Daniel Jones could start the first game of the regular season if needed and it sounds like tight end Evan Engram might sign on to that assessment.

Jones has been a member of the team for less than a month and he hasn’t been practicing with the club for all of that time, but Engram said that the rookie is proving to be a quick study.

“He’s picking up [the offense] really fast,” Engram said, via NJ.com. “They’ve been trying to throw some stuff at him and he’s handled it really well.”

Offseason workouts against air only tells you so much, so Jones’ learning curve may get a bit steeper once things start moving more quickly in the coming months. Whether it does or not, the Giants still have Eli Manning and Engram said the veteran’s looked good while “making all the throws” he’s being asked to make.

Should that continue in the regular season while the Giants are winning games, Jones will have time to pick up the entire playbook before being asked to put it to use.