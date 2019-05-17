Former 49ers, Packers defensive tackle Quinton Dial announces retirement

Getty Images

Former San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Quinton Dial announced his retirement from the NFL in a post on his instagram account Thursday night.

“I want to thank the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers for the opportunity that you gave a country boy from a small town in Alabama when no one else would. To the fans, thanks for the countless memories that have made the last five years something special,” Dial wrote.

Dial was a fifth-round pick of the 49ers in 2013 and would appear in 46 games with 34 starts during his four years with the team. He spent one year with the Green Bay Packers in 2017 where he appeared in 13 games with two starts. He did not play in the league last season.

Dial has totaled 145 tackles with 4.5 sacks and five passes defended during his five years in the NFL.

“I’ve faced a lot of injuries throughout my career and I feel it is in my best interest to hang up the cleats and pursue another career,” Dial continued. “I am excited about what the future holds for my family and I. Again, thank you all for the countless support over the years! I will miss all of you guys! #TeamDialOut”