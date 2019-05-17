Jason Witten: Current Cowboys roster most talented he’s seen

Getty Images

Jason Witten has lined up with a Hall of Famer, and he’s been on teams that went to the playoffs as a top seed twice.

But the veteran tight end believes that the team he left the broadcasting booth to rejoin might be the most talented version of the Cowboys he’s been on.

“Yeah, I think it’s close,” Witten said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “The most talent I’ve seen.”

Of course, his role’s going to be different this time, as he’s expected to play 25 snaps a game and be more of a complement for Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper than he ever was when he was playing with Tony Romo and Terrell Owens or Dez Bryant.

“Fitting in with teammates has never been an issue for me,” he said. “It’s always been something that came very natural. It was important for me to reiterate to them early on that this is their team, it’s their time. It’s an opportunity for me to be a part of it.

“I’m still going to be myself. I think that’s what we all want, is for me to come back and approach it that way. But even early on with those guys, I constantly — whether it was Sean [Lee], Dak, different players along the way, Zeke — I always tried to empower, even though I was the elder statesman on the team.”

It remains to be seen if they can have any more success (they haven’t advanced beyond the divisional round since 1995), but Witten clearly thinks they’re talented enough to.