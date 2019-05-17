Joe Thuney not sweating the future

Getty Images

Patriots left guard Joe Thuney enters the final season of his rookie deal uncertain about his future. He’s not sweating the unknown, though.

“I’m just focused on what I control, and I’m just focused on being here,” Thuney said, via Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald. “I love New England. It’s been awesome here and just trying to improve, get better and get ready for the season.”

The Patriots signed right guard Shaq Mason to an extension a year ago as he was entering the final season of his rookie contract. They let their past two starting left tackles, Nate Solder and Trent Brown, leave for bigger deals elsewhere.

Thuney, a third-round pick in 2016, has started 48 of a possible 48 games in his career. Thuney, Mason and David Andrews are entering their fourth consecutive season together as starters.

“I love it here,” Thuney said. “It’s great. The organization’s been awesome, teammates have been awesome. So absolutely no complaints from me.”

Thuney is scheduled to make a $1.995 million base salary this season and count $2.218 million against the cap.