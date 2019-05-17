Josh Norman: Dave Gettleman is winning for us

Getty Images

Washington safety Landon Collins said recently that he thought the Giants would draft Dwayne Haskins, but the Giants opted for Daniel Jones and Collins feels Washington was able to steal “the best quarterback” in the draft as a result.

The choice to pass on Haskins was made by Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman, who was also behind the decision not to use a franchise tag or make an overwhelming offer to Collins before he made his way to Washington in free agency. Collins and Haskins are now teammates with cornerback Josh Norman, who has his own history with Gettleman.

When Gettleman was the General Manager in Carolina, he opted to rescind Norman’s franchise tag and Norman moved on to Washington. During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Norman was asked about the connection between how the three players got to the team.

“I think we need to put him on salary,” Norman said. “They need to protect Dave Gettleman at all costs in New York because he’s winning for us.”

Neither NFC East team has done enough winning on the field of late and the prospect of changing that may rest heavily on which team made the right call about their first-round quarterback last month.