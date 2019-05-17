Jurrell Casey gets bigger, hoping to help Titans take it to “another level”

Getty Images

Jurrell Casey said he played last season at 275 pounds, his lowest playing weight in his eight seasons in the NFL. So for his ninth season, the Titans defensive lineman was intent on getting his weight up.

Casey now weighs 284 pounds and would love to play around 290 but knows that could prove a challenge.

“I want to be a little bit stronger,” Casey said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website, “and a little bit stouter to help the overall team as a whole.”

Casey switched from a vegan diet to a Pescatarian diet, which still is plant-based but provides for more protein.

Casey made 72 tackles, 50 quarterback pressures and a team-high seven sacks last season, but he injured his knee in the team’s Dec. 22 victory over Washington. That kept him out the season finale and kept him in the training room, rehabbing, to start the offseason.

Casey feels good now, and he feels good about where the Titans are.

“The biggest thing I’m looking at is trying to make it the playoffs, and trying to get to the Hall of Fame,” said Casey, a four-time Pro Bowl selection who has 611 career tackles and 46 career sacks. “I have been to the playoffs one time since I’ve been here. Our team has been good, winning nine games three years in a row, but we have to take it to another level. And I want to do my part to help get us there.”