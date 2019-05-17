Lions say they’re in the running to host the 2021 or 2022 draft

Getty Images

The Lions have been vocal about their desire to have the NFL draft in Detroit, and they think they’re getting closer to a winning proposal.

Lions President Rod Wood attended the draft in Nashville last month and said he saw elements of it that could be incorporated in Detroit.

“I think they did a great job,” Wood said. “Obviously, they have a special area there with Broadway and the bars and restaurants. I think what we learned, is we need to do something, if we’re going to do it here, that’s really iconically Detroit. We have a few ideas how we may do that. We’re in the running a couple years from now, I think, to still have an opportunity to bring the draft here. We can’t do what they did in Nashville, but there are things that we might be able to do that are in that vein and have the whole downtown showcased and probably use multiple venues.”

The 2020 draft will be in Las Vegas, in conjunction with the Raiders beginning to play there next year. The league is expected to award the 2021 draft at next week’s league meeting, and the owners may even decide to get a jump start on planning for the 2022 draft by awarding that at next week’s meeting as well. The Lions are hoping to get Detroit in the mix soon.