Marcus Gilbert felt like a disappointment after Steelers traded him

Getty Images

The Steelers traded offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert to the Cardinals in March, and that left Gilbert regretting not being able to finish his career in Pittsburgh.

“I felt like I disappointed a lot of people in Steeler Nation,” Gilbert told ESPN. “It hasn’t been easy.”

Gilbert was a second-round draft pick of the Steelers in 2011 and played there eight years, but his last two seasons were plagued by injuries and a PED suspension. He said hearing from Steelers fans that he sucked was painful.

“When you go from playing at a high level, then you’re not out there on the field, and you’re getting a lot from the fans, the coaches and teammates can’t rely on you because you’re not out there — all those things mount, and it’s tough,” said Gilbert. “Nasty tweets, lots of questions, and you read the articles. Athletes can say that doesn’t bother them, but you see it.”

Gilbert sought therapy and says it has helped, and he now has a positive attitude in Arizona, where he hopes his own fresh start is part of a fresh start for the Cardinals.