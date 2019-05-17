Marcus Gilbert: I am ecstatic to be a Cardinal

Getty Images

After we and others wrote about offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert‘s disappointing final season in Pittsburgh and subsequent trade to Arizona, Gilbert took to Twitter to say he felt that his views were misconstrued.

Gilbert said his final season with the Steelers — which saw him end the year on injured reserve — was disappointing to him, but going to Arizona was not.

“A recent article came out about my trade to Arizona that was did not accurately reflect my feelings,” Gilbert wrote. “I am ecstatic to be an Arizona Cardinal. I’m excited about being with the Cardinals organization and looking forward to this season.”

Gilbert also said his mention of having been in therapy was unrelated to his NFL career.

“The only counseling I’ve had this past year was family counseling with my fiancée,” he wrote.

After eight years in Pittsburgh, Gilbert is looking forward to a fresh start in Arizona.