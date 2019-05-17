Nate Solder out for the spring after ankle surgery

Getty Images

Giants left tackle Nate Solder is recovering from surgery and not working with the team.

Solder had arthroscopic surgery for bone spurs in his ankle and is out for the spring, NFL Network reports. He is expected to return for training camp.

The Giants signed Solder to a four-year, $62 million contract last year. He started all 16 games but didn’t play as well as the Giants hoped, after paying him that much.

This year the Giants would like to get good play from the left tackle position as they attempt to determine whether Eli Manning has anything left, or whether Daniel Jones can develop into a franchise quarterback of the future. No matter which quarterback is under center, the Giants are counting on Solder to be ready to protect him.