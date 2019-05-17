Panthers sign Aldrick Robinson

Getty Images

The Panthers added a player to their receiving corps on Friday.

The team announced that they have signed Aldrick Robinson to the 90-man roster. It’s a one-year deal for the journeyman wideout who will be on his fourth team in as many years.

Robinson caught 17 passes for 231 yards and five touchdowns in 14 appearances for the Vikings last season. He spent the 2017 season with the 49ers and was in Atlanta for the 2016 campaign. Robinson’s NFL career began as a Washington sixth-round pick in 2011.

He has 86 catches for 1,422 yards and 14 touchdowns for his career.

Robinson’s arrival gives the Panthers 12 wide receivers on the roster with OTAs getting underway next week.