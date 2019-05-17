Patriots extend special teamer Brandon King

Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick likes special teams contributors, and he’s just locked up one of his best.

The Patriots have signed Brandon King to a two-year contract extension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Although King’s listed position is linebacker, he actually hasn’t played a single snap on defense in his NFL career. But King has been a major contributor on special teams in all four of his NFL seasons, and Belichick thinks that makes him well worth a roster spot.

In addition to kicker, punter and long snapper, Belichick doesn’t hesitate to use roster spots on players who play special teams almost exclusively. Last year, those special teams players included King, Nate Ebner and Matthew Slater. The Patriots are usually among the best teams in the league in the kicking game, and that’s in part because Belichick prioritizes special teams when setting his roster.