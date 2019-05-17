Ravens add Michael Floyd to receiving corps

Getty Images

Wide receiver Michael Floyd won’t be back with Washington for the 2019 season, but he won’t be traveling far to meet up with his new team.

According to multiple reports, the Ravens are signing Floyd to a one-year deal.

Floyd spent last summer trying to make the Saints, but wound up in Washington after failing to make the roster in New Orleans. He played in 13 games and ended the year with 10 catches for 100 yards and a touchdown.

The Ravens will be Floyd’s sixth team since the start of the 2016 season. He opened that year with the Cardinals, got cut following a DUI arrest and then signed with the Patriots. He played two games for New England that year and then played 11 games for the Vikings in 2017.

Floyd joins Seth Roberts as veteran additions to the receiving corps in Baltimore this offseason. They also drafted Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin last month.