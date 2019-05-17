Ravens cut two after signing Michael Floyd, Pernell McPhee, Shane Ray

Getty Images

The Ravens added three veteran free agents to their roster on Friday and those arrivals meant it was curtains for a couple of younger players.

Baltimore announced that they have waived quarterback Jalan McClendon and defensive tackle Kalil Morris on Friday. Wide receiver Michael Floyd joined linebackers Pernell McPhee and Shane Ray in signing with the team

McClendon signed with the team after trying out at their rookie minicamp and was behind Lamar Jackson, Robert Griffin III and Trace McSorley on the depth chart. McClendon transferred from North Carolina State to Baylor for the 2018 season and made one start for the Bears.

Morris signed with the Ravens after going undrafted out of Kent State. He had 47 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks last season.