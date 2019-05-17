Ravens to be cautious with rookie WRs

Getty Images

The Ravens added some veteran help at receiver today (Michael Floyd), giving them cover for some rookies who aren’t ready to participate in OTAs.

Via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com, the Ravens know first-rounder Marquise Brown won’t be ready to participate in OTAs next week, as he recovers from Lisfranc surgery in February.

That part they’ve known since they drafted him, as the hope is that he’s going to be ready for training camp.

They’re also expected to be cautious with third-round wideout Miles Boykin. He’s working through a hamstring injury, and the team is in no rush to create a bigger problem.

The Ravens made a clear effort to add speed and weapons for quarterback Lamar Jackson, and making sure they’re healthy for training camp will be a key.