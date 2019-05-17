Ravens work out Jon Bostic

Getty Images

The Ravens signed wide receiver Michael Floyd on Friday and linebacker Shane Ray is expected to join the roster as well, but that may not be the end of the veteran additions to the Baltimore roster.

Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that the team worked out linebacker Jon Bostic. Zrebiec added other players were also part of the session without naming any other names.

Bostic was released by the Steelers last month after playing out the first year of the two-year deal he signed in Pittsburgh last year. He made 14 starts in Pittsburgh and ended the season with 73 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

The Ravens saw C.J. Mosley sign with the Jets in free agency and that departure opened up a hole at inside linebacker heading into the 2019 season. Bostic would be in the mix to help fill that hole if he agrees to a deal with the Ravens.