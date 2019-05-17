Report: Adam Gase, Le’Veon Bell have been in “constant contact”

Getty Images

Adam Gase and Mike Maccagnan no longer work together, but the General Manager’s firing led to questions about the coach’s relationship with his star running back. Fallout from Maccagan’s departure was news that Gase wasn’t all-in on Maccagnan’s decision to sign Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million deal in March.

Gase and Bell, though, have no option but to try to make it work now.

Gase and Bell “have been in constant contact” since the offseason program began last month, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post. The two had conversations Wednesday and Thursday after the Jets made Gase the interim G.M., per Costello.

Costello characterized the conversations as “positive.”

Bell took to Twitter on Wednesday, writing he’s in New York to “win football games” regardless of anything that is said or written.

“There’s been a BUNCH of false reports and speculation about me in the past about things I’ve said and done, so I’m used to this,” Bell tweeted. “I don’t jump to conclusions when I hear or see a story that may affect me.

“Even if reports are true, that won’t stop me from doing what I came here to do…everyone has a job to do, and I’m gonna do mine whether people “like” me or not. I’m here to win football games.”

Bell has stayed away from the team facility for their offseason workouts, training in Florida instead. The Jets have a mandatory minicamp June 4-6 that Bell is expected to attend.