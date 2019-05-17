Scott Pioli on leaving Falcons: “It’s just time”

Getty Images

The news of Scott Pioli’s sudden departure from the Falcons was abrupt, and in the absence of more information, speculation filled the vacuum.

But the former assistant General Manager told Jeff Schultz of TheAthletic.com that there was nothing sinister about his leaving, or any imminent next step.

“I’m fine. My family is fine,” Pioli said. “This was my choice and it’s just time. Time for what, I don’t know, yet.”

Considering the timing of the move (right after the sudden firing of Jets G.M. Mike Maccagnan), it was easy for people to connect the dots and think there was something afoot. But Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff said that wasn’t the case.

“This isn’t to take another job right now,” Dimitroff said. “This is just something Scott and I have been talking about for a while now. We talked about it a year ago at this time, and we said we would revisit it after we got through the draft. We’ve been talking quite a bit over the last few days. Scott wants to look at other things. I don’t want to answer for him, but he’s in a great place, and we’re in a great place.”

Pioli has said he wanted another chance to be a G.M., after his run with the Chiefs did not end well and he was fired following the 2012 season. He was out of football the following year, before joining the Falcons.