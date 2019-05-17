Shane Ray plans to sign with Ravens

Getty Images

Shane Ray‘s second stop in the NFL will be in Baltimore.

Ray plans to sign with the Ravens, pending a physical, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Broncos drafted Ray with the 23rd overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, but he was a disappointment and Denver decided to let him walk rather than exercise his fifth-year option. He had 12 sacks in 30 games in his first two seasons, but wrist injuries limited him to 19 games and two sacks the last two seasons.

Ray also visited the Colts, Raiders and Seahawks in free agency.

In Baltimore, Ray will help out with a pass rush that saw last year’s leader in sacks, Za'Darius Smith, leave for the Packers, and the franchise’s all-time leader in sacks, Terrell Suggs, leave for the Cardinals. He’ll try to show that he still has that first-round talent, and help the Ravens’ defense in a season with significant personnel changes.