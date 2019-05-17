Shelby Harris aiming for long-term deal in Denver

Getty Images

It took a while for defensive lineman Shelby Harris to find his way in the NFL.

Harris was a 2014 seventh-round pick in Oakland, but played eight games while yo-yoing on and off the roster in his first two seasons. He was waived six times overall before landing in Denver on future contract in January 2017 and coming to the Broncos proved to be a step in the right direction.

Harris has recorded 73 tackles, seven sacks and an interception while appearing in every game as part of the defensive line rotation the last two years. The Broncos valued him enough to tender him at the second round level as a restricted free agent and that bumped his salary up to $3.095 million for this season. Now he’d like an even longer deal in Denver.

“That’s every man’s dream,” Harris said, via the Denver Post. “I would love a multi-year deal here, but the way that works, you have to focus on this year, go out and play.”

Another year like the last two should serve Harris well on the contract front in Denver or elsewhere.