Texans release Ryan Griffin

Tight end Ryan Griffin was a member of the Texans when he was arrested in Nashville last month, but he is not a member of the Texans anymore.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Texans have released Griffin after five years with the team. He signed a three-year extension with the club in March 2017.

Griffin played 77 games for Houston after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2013 draft. He caught 136 passes for 1,491 yards and seven touchdowns over that span.

Griffin was arrested on charges of vandalism and public intoxication after allegedly punching out the front window of a hotel after the second night of this year’s draft.