The standard post-PED platitudes are far less plausible for Patrick Peterson

Getty Images

When a player tests positive for a PED, he necessarily was caught cheating. In most cases, however, statements from the player and the team tend to soften the notion that the player was caught cheating. But the fact remains that the player was caught cheating.

Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson definitely was caught cheating. As reported by NFL via its in-house media arm, Peterson’s sample had both a PED and a masking agent in it, which means that he cheated and then tried to cover up the cheating. And he got caught on both counts.

“As we all do, he understands that regardless of intent he is ultimately responsible for everything he puts in his body,” the Cardinals said in their statement regarding Peterson’s suspension. That kind of comment applies more accurately when the truth is that the player used a supplement that, unbeknownst to him, contained a banned substance. It doesn’t have the same impact when the player cheated and then tried to cover up the cheating.

Peterson hardly seems remorseful for cheating and then trying to cover up the cheating. Watch the video of his comments from Thursday night. He seems to be far more perturbed about the fact that the suspension was announced on the day of his foundation’s annual fundraiser than the fact that he got caught cheating and trying to cover up the cheating.

“Definitely, definitely sorry for what happened today,” Peterson said. “For the most part, I think you guys understand my character and also understand my commitment on and off the field and also to my teammates and also the Arizona Cardinals organization. That’s why this is obviously very, very hard for me, because I’ve never been in this situation before and never wanted to have my name attached to anything like this.”

There’s an easy way to never have one’s name attached to anything like hits: Don’t cheat, and don’t try to cover up the cheating.

Harsh as it may sound, that’s the inescapable conclusion to the news of the six-game suspension and the decision of Peterson to drop his appeal. Remember, the appeals no longer are decided by the league; an independent group of arbitrators resolve the case. If Peterson had a viable defense, he presumably would have presented it.

So, yes, he cheated and he tried to cover up the cheating. Given the nonchalance exhibited by the team and by Peterson, it’s hard not to wonder how many guys out there successfully cheat and cover it up.