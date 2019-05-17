Will NFL change postseason overtime rule in October?

Posted by Mike Florio on May 17, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT
Getty Images

When seeing the news that the NFL may once again table the proposed alteration of overtime, my first thought was, “Well, better luck next year.” But then, literally while talking the issue through during Friday’s PFTOT, it occurred to me that maybe a change could be made before 2020.

The owners meet next week. They’ll next meet after that in October. If, as Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Cowboys COO (and Competition Committee member) Stephen Jones have separately told PFT, the rule that guarantees a possession to the team that kicks off would likely be adopted for the postseason only, that rule could still be adopted in October.

The league typically abhors changing any of its rules during a given season, for competitive reasons. But any change to the postseason rules won’t matter until the postseason starts.

The approach also would help to circumvent any argument by coaches that the postseason and regular-season overtime rules should be the same — a strange obsession given that they already aren’t the same when it comes to the occurrence of ties in non-playoff games.

There are great reasons for changing the rule for the playoffs. There are great reasons for not changing the rule for the regular season. And it may end up being a great idea to defer the final decision until the middle of the regular season.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Will NFL change postseason overtime rule in October?

  1. I personally have no problem with ties, so a regular season overtime of one possession each, and a tie if one team isn’t leading after one possession is fine with me. It gives both teams a chance, bring some strategy into the overtime, but doesn’t add so many extra plays that it would wipe out a team.
    Post-season has to have a winner. But allowing both teams seems to me to be fair. Saying,
    “Well, play defense.” doesn’t cut it with me, since the game is stacked for offense, and if one team has to “play defense” then so should the other one. So, going with both teams getting the ball, and if it’s still tied after those two possessions, THEN playing sudden death/life makes sense to me. I hope they do change it for the post season.

  2. Once they discuss this and realize unintended consequences, they’ll vote against it.

    Here’s what’s wrong with it?

    Have you even thought of extra points and two point conversions? If you haven’t, you better because a team could go down, score a touchdown, kick the extra point and still lose if the other team does the same because the second team will never kick the extra point. If they do, they do so knowing the team that scored first only has to kick a field goal to win.

    The team that gets the ball second has the advantage of being able to score a touchdown using four downs every series. The team scoring first had only three downs a series. Is this fair? Well, maybe it’s only fair if you limit the second team to only three downs.

    Finally, no games would end in touchdowns. They would either end in defensive stops or field goals. Is that what you want?

    Changing the rule changes the game and not always for the better.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!