Chris Long retires after 11 seasons

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Chris Long, the second overall pick in the draft, two-time Super Bowl champion, and 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year, has retired from the game.

“Cheers,” he tweeted on Saturday night. “Been a hell of a journey. Eleven years and I can honestly say I put my soul into every minute of it. Highs and lows. I’ve seen them both and I appreciate the perspective. Gratitude and love to those who lifted me up.”

Long spent eight years with the Rams, all in St. Louis. After being released in February 2016, he landed with the Patriots and won Super Bowl LI. He then signed with the Eagles and won Super Bowl LII.

He has 70 career sacks and missed only 14 games due to injury.

The centerpiece of Long’s off-field charitable endeavors became Waterboys, an effort to provide clean water to impoverished communities in East Africa.