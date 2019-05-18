Dolphins Hall of Famers endorse Josh Rosen acquisition

AP

The Dolphins have a long-range plan, and enough draft picks to make it worth flipping a couple for quarterback Josh Rosen.

And according two of the franchise’s Hall of Famers, it’s a low-risk move.

According to Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post, both Jason Taylor and Dan Marino spoke in glowing terms about the acquisition, though Taylor noted that it could be a short-term rental if it doesn’t work out.

“I thought it was a great move,” Taylor said. “You get a one-year look-see, see what’s under the hood. And if you don’t like it, you can change it.

“If you do like it, then you can change the tires, put some custom wheels on it, keep riding that thing out.”

If Rosen turns out to be the vehicle the Dolphins believe can take them where they’re going, then the cost of a second- and fifth-rounder for a guy the Cardinals took 10th overall last year is an incredible bargain.

Rosen admitted this week his “head is swimming” while learning a new system, but Marino said he’s been impressed with Rosen’s aptitude for the game, and said his reputation for intelligence was earned: “All that stuff. He’s been working hard. Yes, he has.”

As long as he can beat out Ryan Fitzpatrick, he’ll have a year to prove himself. While their offensive personnel may make it difficult for any quarterback, they have a long test-drive to see if Rosen’s worth customizing.